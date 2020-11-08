Florida reports 6,000 new positive COVID-19 cases, 22 new deaths

Below is information provided by the Florida Department of Health for Sunday, Nov. 8.

Cases

The Florida Department of Health reported 6,820 new cases on Sunday, bringing the state’s overall total to 843,897 cases since March.

Deaths

The Florida Department of Health on Sunday reported 22 people have recently died from COVID-19. As of Sunday’s coronavirus report, a total of 17,333 deaths across the state have been related to the coronavirus, a number that includes 212 non-resident deaths in Florida.

State health officials have always maintained that virus fatalities are often delayed in being reported to the FDOH, with some deaths not reported for a month or more.

Hospitalizations

Currently, there are 2,777 people with the virus hospitalized in Florida, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

The state reported 63 new hospitalizations on Sunday, meaning the state has seen a total of 50,489 patients admitted to a hospital since March in relation to COVID-19.

Positivity Rate

The percent of positive results ranged from 4.91% to 8.27% over the past two weeks and was 6.23% Saturday.

Below is a breakdown of the coronavirus numbers across the 10-county Central Florida region for Sunday, Nov. 8:

County Cases New Cases Hospitalizations New Hospitalizations Deaths New Deaths Brevard 12,680 108 1,058 0 392 1 Flagler 2,286 24 173 0 40 0 Lake 9,195 63 751 1 235 0 Marion 11,313 33 1,093 0 362 1 Orange 48,729 133 1,644 2 591 0 Osceola 15,106 171 859 1 211 0 Polk 24,129 163 2,526 5 638 0 Seminole 10,938 78 770 1 250 0 Sumter 3,086 16 298 0 88 0 Volusia 13,653 96 998 1 329 0

