Supporters rally downtown after projections declare Joe Biden president-elect

ORLANDO, Fla. – Dozens of supporters filled Lake Eola on Saturday afternoon in support of President-elect Joe Biden, after projections from Nevada and Pennsylvania put the former vice president’s ticket over the top.

Congresswoman Val Demings spoke to News 6 after the projections. She campaigned for Biden and was vetted for vice president on his ticket.

“We need to get our economy back on track and we know how important tourism is to central Florida,” she said. “Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have a plan for that. The historic election with Kamala Harris as the first woman vice president, the first African American female vice president just really means America is living up to its promise. This is really what the American dream is all about.”

Congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden & Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. I look forward to working with this new administration to unite this country, rebuild our economy, & improve the lives of American families. #FlaPol #FL07 https://t.co/0imFfm0XGE — Rep. Stephanie Murphy (@RepStephMurphy) November 7, 2020

Congrats to President-Elect @JoeBiden! What a tremendous victory for the future of America. Together we will end the #COVID19 pandemic, bring our economy back to prosperity and unite the country! #UnitedWeStand pic.twitter.com/xKsjXArw7U — US Rep. Darren Soto (@RepDarrenSoto) November 7, 2020

Other Florida legislators point out the path to the White House still involves quite a few legal challenges.

Sen. Rick Scott tweeted Saturday afternoon:

The voters get to decide who the President is. This is a close race and @realDonaldTrump will and should use every avenue at his disposal to make sure every legal vote is counted. — Rick Scott (@ScottforFlorida) November 7, 2020

Sen. Marco Rubio echoed similar remarks later in the evening:

The media can project an election winner, but they don’t get to decide if claims of broken election laws & irregularities are true



That’s decided by the courts, and on the basis of clear evidence and the law — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) November 8, 2020

Democrats have contested & gone to court after many elections. Like any candidate, President Trump is well within his legal rights to request recounts,contest unlawful votes and if he has clear evidence of widespread misconduct or irregularities take them to court. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) November 8, 2020

UCF history professor and News 6 political analyst Jim Clark points out that recounts rarely change the outcome of an election.

“If you go back and look at past recounts, it may change 300 or 400 votes, but nothing substantial,” he said.

Clark told News 6 this election likely doesn’t end President Donald Trump’s foray into politics.

“[President Trump] can still dominate the Republican Party,” he said. “He can dominate the media and he can probably win the Republican nomination in four years.”

Trump’s campaign said beginning Monday, they will begin prosecuting their case in court.