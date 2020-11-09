Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer in quarantine after exposure to COVID-19

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer is self-quarantining after being exposed to someone who recently tested positive for the coronavirus.

Dyer was unable to attend Monday’s COVID-19 news briefing along with other Orange County leaders, including Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, because he is in self-quarantine.

Demings said Dyer was exposed amid one of the events marking the 100th year after the Ocoee Massacre that took place on Election Day in 1920. One such event was attended by Democratic State Rep. Geraldine Thompson, who announced over the weekend she had contracted the virus.

The Orange County mayor said with Dyer in quarantine, it is an important reminder that the virus “is still alive and well here within this community."

Thompson’s office confirmed on Saturday she had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Thompson was set to attend the Last Masonic Rites Ceremony for July Perry and a ceremony to mark the unveiling of a sign designating a portion of State Road 438 as the July Perry Memorial Highway but had to cancel due to her diagnosis.

“I am experiencing moderate symptoms and will be quarantining at home. I have worked on appropriately honoring July Perry for almost two decades and am deeply saddened that I cannot be present for the road designation, which resulted from legislation I introduced last session,” Thompson said Saturday.

News 6 reached out to the city of Orlando for comment.

Republican U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz also announced over the weekend he tested positive for COVID-19.

“This week, I tested positive, as I was obviously exposed sometime this past week,” he wrote in a Facebook post. “I am feeling well and do not have any symptoms but of course will be quarantining and in isolation. My team and I have been notifying those I’ve been around for their safety and health.”

Check back for updates on this developing story.