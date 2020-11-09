Rapid COVID-19 testing begins at Barnett Park in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County residents lined up early Monday morning outside Barnett Park for the first day of rapid testing.

The county-run testing site is now offering the tests on weekdays with results ready in less than 30 minutes.

Public Safety Director of Orange County Danny Banks explained the county made the move because the rapid tests are in high demand.

“We see that’s what our community wanted, they want access to this rapid testing, we also have the nasal PCR testing continuing here at this site,” Banks said.

Banks said the funding comes from the county’s CARES Act, which is why the site will be able to provide thousands of rapid tests a week and free personal protective equipment for residents.

“We clearly aren’t out of the COVID-19 pandemic yet, we see some increases in our numbers that are a little concerning to us but the only way we are really going to know what the numbers are is to continue this testing,” Banks said.

Though testing is free, residents are asked to bring their insurance card, however no co-pay will be requested. All insured patients can still get tested.

Rapid testing is available at Barnett Park at 4801 W. Colonial Drive Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more details visit ocfl.net/Testing.