UCF vs. Temple: How to watch, stream, listen

ORLANDO, Fla. – The University of Central Florida will host the Temple Owls at the Bounce House at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

What channel is the game on? ESPNU

How can you listen to the game? 740 AM

How to stream the game? ESPN.com

Which team is favored to win the game? UCF is a 24-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? The total is set at 75.5

UCF is 4-2 on the year and Temple is 1-4 this season.

The Knights are playing extremely well on offense this year.

Central Florida averages 652 yards a game.

Dillon Gabriel is third in the nation in passing yards.

Gabriel has thrown for 2,506 yards this year.

Temple is 2-5 against UCF in the series.

The Knights have won the last three games against Temple.

Stats leaders for Central Florida:

• Gabriel has thrown for 2,506 yards, 21 touchdowns, and two interceptions

• Greg McCrae has rushed for 496 yards and five touchdowns

• Marlon Williams has caught 59 passes for 840 yards and six touchdowns

Stats leaders for Temple:

• Anthony Russo has thrown for 863 yards for 9 touchdowns and six interceptions

• Re’Mahn Davis has rushed for 308 yards and one touchdown

• Randle Jones has caught 31 passes for 370 yards and two touchdowns