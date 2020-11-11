Flying taxis? The Jetsons would be jealous of these electric aircraft coming to Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Even George Jetson would do a doubletake at this new concept coming to Orlando: a fleet of electric jet aircraft to take people on regional journeys around Florida.

While Lilium, the Munich-based company behind the technology, doesn’t call these flying wonders taxis it’s not a stretch of the imagination. The vertical take-off and landing aircraft are designed to fly within a 186-mile radius and offer an alternative to other transportation, including high-speed trains and good old fashioned road trips.

City of Orlando and Lilium revealed this week the company plans to build its first U.S. Vertiport -- it’s like an airport but with vertical take off--at Orlando’s Aerotropolis in Lake Nona. The vertiport will be co-designed and constructed by Tavistock.

Lilium was founded five years ago by European engineers and is headquartered in Munich where the company employs 600 people. It’s zero-emission aircraft called eVTOL first flew in 2019 and seats up to five people.

The company did not list a cost of a flight but said it is competitively priced to trains or other transportation options and “considerably faster.”

Before we get ahead of ourselves the vertiport and electric jets locations will need Federal Aviation Administration approval. The Lilium jet is under certification from the European Aviation Safety Agency and the FAA.

Florida flying radius for Lilium jet aircraft (Lilium 2020)

Lilium executives said Lake Nona was chosen as the hub for its first Vertiport in its Florida regional network because the community was designed with sustainable living in mind and its close distance to the Orlando International Airport.

The network will transport travelers from Orlando to Tampa in under 1 hour on a single charge, according to the company.

“For this new technology to truly reshape the transportation ecosystem and benefit Orlando residents long-term, it is going to take a true partnership between cities, developers and transportation operators. We have been focused on finding the right partners to be a global leader in the advanced air mobility space," Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said. "I’m thrilled that our progressive and collaborative environment has created an opportunity for this unique partnership between the City of Orlando, Lilium and Lake Nona to invest in the expansion of safe, efficient and environmentally friendly transportation options throughout one of the fastest growing regions in the country.”

Lilium officials plan to have commercial operations around the world in multiple regions by 2025.

See a complete test flight of the Lilium Jet below.