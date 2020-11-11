82ºF

Here’s how Sumter County is preparing for Hurricane Eta

Storm is expected to bring heavy rain and wind to Central Florida

Mark Lehman, Reporter

Residents clear debris from a flooded street in the Driftwood Acres Mobile Home Park in the shadow of the Guitar Hotel at Seminole Hard Rock, in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Eta, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Davie, Fla. Tropical Storm Eta was squatting off western Cuba on Tuesday after drifting away from South Florida, where it unleashed a deluge that flooded entire neighborhoods and covered the floors of some homes and businesses. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – Emergency Management officials are monitoring the path of Eta as the storm is projected to bring tropical storm conditions to Sumter County on Thursday.

As the storm moved closer to the area on Wednesday, landscape crews removed debris along roads surrounding The Villages retirement community.

Officials said emergency service workers are prepared to respond to tree limbs down and power outages, but they don’t anticipate opening shelters and there is no evacuation order.

Forecasters expect tropical storm force winds and flooding rain to hit the area as the system moves over the peninsula of Florida Thursday.

As a precaution, residents are asked to monitor the progress of the storm and have weather radios on alert.

Anyone living in Sumter County is urges to sign up for emergency alerts at sumtercountyfl.gov.

