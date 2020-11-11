Here’s how Sumter County is preparing for Hurricane Eta

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – Emergency Management officials are monitoring the path of Eta as the storm is projected to bring tropical storm conditions to Sumter County on Thursday.

As the storm moved closer to the area on Wednesday, landscape crews removed debris along roads surrounding The Villages retirement community.

Officials said emergency service workers are prepared to respond to tree limbs down and power outages, but they don’t anticipate opening shelters and there is no evacuation order.

Forecasters expect tropical storm force winds and flooding rain to hit the area as the system moves over the peninsula of Florida Thursday.

As a precaution, residents are asked to monitor the progress of the storm and have weather radios on alert.

Anyone living in Sumter County is urges to sign up for emergency alerts at sumtercountyfl.gov.