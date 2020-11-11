Volusia County foster care manager arrested on child neglect charges

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents took a foster care manager into custody after she didn’t report child abuse and contributed to the neglect of a minor, according to authorities.

Deirdre Wade was the case manager for a child living in a non-relative placement, authorities said. Officials say the child was drugged and sexually battered after trying to run away.

FDLE said the child notified Wade of the attack and her intent to run away, but Wade didn’t report it until a month after. Agents also said Wade hid the fact the child was living in a different county with an adult who was not cleared for foster care.

After further investigation, FDLE agents say Wade was complicit at numerous levels, including failing to file and update timely missing child reports of the child under her car and lying to investigators.

Wade was booked Tuesday into the Volusia County Jail on charges of failing to report child abuse, abandonment, false information to law enforcement and neglect of a child. She has since paid bond.

This case will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, 7th Judicial Circuit, according to FDLE.