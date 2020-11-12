Miami vs. Virginia Tech: How to watch, stream, listen

The Miami Hurricanes will play against the Virginia Tech Hokies at noon on Saturday.

What channel is the game on? ESPN2

How can you listen to the game? 560 AM

How to stream the game? ESPN.com

Who are the announcers for the game? Jason Benetti, Andrew Ware, and Marty Smith

Which team is favored to win the game? Virginia Tech is a 2.5-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? The total is set at 67.5

The Hurricanes are the No. 9 team in the country and V-Tech is 4-3 this season.

Miami is coming off of a 44-41 win against NC State last week.

Virginia Tech trails the series against Miami 22-15.

The Hokies defeated UM 42-35 last year.

D’Eriq King was named the Atlantic Coast Conference quarterback of the week.

King threw for 430 yards, threw for five touchdowns, and rushed for 105 yards in Miami’s victory against Virginia Tech.

Miami offensive leaders:

D’Eriq King has thrown for 1,831 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 4 interceptions

Cam’Ron Harris has rushed for 408 yards and 5 touchdowns

Mike Harley has caught 35 passes for 497 yards and 4 touchdowns

Virginia Tech offensive leaders: