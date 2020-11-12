Passenger tries to break into cockpit on flight from Orlando to Philadelphia, police say

A man is in custody Thursday after Philadelphia police say he attempted to break into the cockpit area of an American Airlines flight from Orlando.

Police said the incident happened around 9:18 a.m. on American Airlines Flight 2392 from Orlando International Airport to Philadelphia International Airport.

During the flight the crew became aware of a customer “exhibiting erratic behavior and making alarming statements,” according to American Airlines.

Police said a male passenger tried to get into the cockpit area.

“The cabin crew took precautionary measures and monitored the customer who remained seated for the remainder of the flight,” a spokesperson for American Airlines said in an email. “Upon arrival at the gate, Philadelphia Police met the aircraft and placed the individual in custody.”

The customer did not try to breach the flight deck door, according to American Airlines. He was secured on board and the plane landed safely and parked at Gate C24 in Philadelphia, police said.

Data from flight tracker FlightAware shows the plane departed Orlando at 7:18 a.m. and arrived in Philadelphia at 9:30 a.m.

No one was injured and the man did not have a weapon, according to authorities. The man was taken into custody by Philadelphia police at the airport without incident.

Police did not say what the person’s intentions were.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.