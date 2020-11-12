President Trump continues claiming voter fraud with no evidence

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

From voting machines to poll workers, President Donald Trump is claiming all types of voter fraud, but the president’s claims aren’t credible, according to election experts.

We ran some of Trump’s statements through the News 6 Trust Index.

News 6 political analyst Jim Clark has been watching the presidential election closely.

In the fight for the White House, Trump is still fanning the flames of alleged voter fraud -- with no evidence, according to Clark.

“We’ve had claims of fraud almost every day. Different places different conditions,” Clark said. “We still cannot come up with a single case where someone could prove voter fraud."

But that hasn’t stopped the Trump Twitter storm.

On Thursday, Trump claimed on Twitter, “Pennsylvania and Michigan wouldn’t let poll watchers and observers into counting rooms."

Twitter flagged the tweet, posting “this claim about election fraud is disputed.”

It’s been disputed by both states.

Michigan’s Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson released a statement saying in part, “...there were always challengers from both parties in the room."

Clark said because of COVID-19, social distancing may have played a part.

“While in earlier elections poll watchers were able to just stand over the shoulder of the workers,” Clark said. “This time they were kept back and many of them have claimed they couldn’t see."

Trump also tweeted: “States using Dominion voting systems switched 435,000 votes from Trump to Biden.”

“In the Michigan case it was human error, somebody hit the wrong button, but because of safeguards, it was quickly corrected,” Clark said.

The New York Times reached the same conclusion, prompting the headline, “No, Dominion voting machines did not cause widespread voting problems.”

Twitter also flagged that tweet, and linked to an article with the headline, “Voter fraud of any kind is exceedingly rare in the U.S, election experts confirm.”

Based on the interview with our political analyst, statements from Michigan’s Secretary of State, Twitter’s flags, and the New York Times, we give both tweets, Not True on the Trust Index.

Several of Trump’s lawsuits have already been thrown out.

The ones that remain seek to prevent states from certifying results.

In the meantime President-Elect Joe Biden has already started his transition plan.