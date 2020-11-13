Deputies looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ brothers accused of driving missing person’s car

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Two brothers who were caught driving a missing person’s car before he or she was found dead are now wanted on several felony charges, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle associated with a missing person on Nov. 6 in the area of County Road 325 and U.S. 1, but the driver, 19-year-old Jo “JoJo” Lobato, ran away from the scene and his brother, who was in the passenger’s seat, 18-year-old Angel Lobato, refused to speak to law enforcement.

The vehicle had not been reported stolen and the owner, a Lakeland resident, was still considered missing at the time.

Angel Lobato was not arrested and his brother could not be located, records show.

Deputies said they took custody of the car.

A few days later, the Lakeland resident, who was reported missing on Nov. 4, was found dead in Lake Wales, according to a news release. No information was provided about who the person was or how they died.

Now, the Lobato brothers are wanted on charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle, vehicle burglary, giving false information during a capital felony, tampering with evidence and accessory after the fact of a capital investigation.

“These individuals are now persons of interest in a capital crime and are wanted fugitives from Polk County,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Thanks to an alert Flagler deputy and good police work by our deputies and detectives, Polk County authorities now have solid leads to continue their investigation. These brothers should be considered armed and dangerous. While we do not believe they are in Flagler County any longer, if you see either of them, please call us immediately and do not approach them.”

Anyone who knows where the Lobato brothers are is asked to call Polk County Sheriff’s Office Detective Brannon at 863-298-6200 or Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.