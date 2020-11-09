Missing Winter Haven man’s Porsche 911 last seen fleeing traffic stop, police say

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – Winter Haven police are searching for a 51-year-old man whose Porsche 911 was last seen fleeing a traffic stop although it’s unclear if he was behind the wheel, according to authorities.

Police said Todd Locke Johnson, of Winter Haven, was last seen in the Orlando area on Nov. 6 at a friend’s home. He left around 9:45 p.m. in his white Porsche 911 with Florida tag KYL139.

Polk County deputies attempted to stop the Porsche at Highway 27 and Cypress Gardens Boulevard when the vehicle was seen traveling at high speeds, according to a news release.

Authorities said it’s unclear if Johnson was driving the car and he left his phone at his friend’s home in Orlando.

Police said Johnson is not considered endangered, however his family is “deeply concerned since this is highly unusual behavior.”

He is described at 5 feet 9 inches, 200 pounds with gray wavy hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo of the name “Michelle” on the right side of his chest.

Anyone who has information about Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to call Winter Haven Detective Wierzba at 863-221-3652.