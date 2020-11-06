Volusia County deputies search for missing teen after her mother’s car was found abandoned

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies in Volusia County are asking for the public’s help as they search for a missing teen.

According to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office, 14-year-old girl Anaya Granger left her home in Deltona early Wednesday and has not returned.

[TRENDING: Florida in Eta’s cone | The latest on the presidential race | Is there proof of voter fraud?]

Deputies said Granger took her mother’s car, which was later found on the side of the road in the Osteen area.

“Granger later sent a text message to her family indicating she’s fine, but she still hasn’t returned home or let anyone know where she is,” investigators said.

According to officials, Granger could be somewhere in the Orlando or Orange County area.

“She was last seen wearing a black and white hoodie, gray sweatpants and black and pink tennis shoes, but she was also carrying a duffel bag with clothes when she left,” deputies said.

Anyone with information about Granger is asked to call the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office at 386-248-1777.