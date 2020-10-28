Missing dog turns up in Florida 6 years after it was stolen from Texas family

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A San Antonio family was certain they would never see their beloved pet again, after it was stolen from their yard six years ago.

The dreams of that family are coming true as the missing canine was found in South Florida, according to News 6 sister station WPLG in Miami.

For six years, a picture of King the chihuahua circulated social media.

“We legit thought he was gone,” said Danae Vazquez.

His family reporting him missing from their back yard in 2014.

“I posted everywhere I could, all the animal shelters in San Antonio and surrounding areas,” said Debi Vazquez.

Debi and her daughter Danae say they always wondered if he was ok, or even alive.

“What has he been through, how abused was he if he was,” Debi said.

Fast forward several years of heartbreak to Sunday, and a Facetime call from the Humane Society of Broward County where King was surrendered.

Luckily, he’d been microchipped.

The family drove 19 hours from San Antonio to Fort Lauderdale for this reunion.

“There were no flights coming out,” Debi said. “He looks very sad, very skinny, but so happy to have him back in our family where he belongs.”

Anyone looking to have their four-legged furbaby microchipped can bring it to the Broward County Humane Society.

The Vazquez family plans to give the 15-year-old chihuahua a life fitting to his name.