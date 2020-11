SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A 42-year-old Sumter County woman was reported missing and endangered Thursday, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Jamie Pettit was last seen driving a black and red color golf cart. She is known to frequent the areas of The Villages, Lady Lake and Summerfield, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Pettit has blond hair, blue eyes and 5 feet 9 inches tall.

If anyone knows Pettit’s whereabouts they are asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 352-793-2621.