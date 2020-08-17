Man and woman arrested after robbing Family Dollar in Sumter County

A man and a woman were arrested Sunday after they robbed a Family Dollar in Sumter County, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

According to authorities, a man entered the Family Dollar in Lake Panasoffkee and demanded money from the store.

The man left the store with an undisclosed amount of money, and took off with a woman who was driving a car, according to reports.

Authorities said an eyewitness followed the couple as they fled the scene of the crime, and the eyewitness called law enforcement.

Both of the suspects were caught by law enforcement.