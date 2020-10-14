18-year-old woman killed in Sumter County crash, troopers say

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – An 18-year-old woman was killed Wednesday afternoon in a near head-on crash in Sumter County, according to investigators with the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the 31-year-old driver of a pickup truck was traveling west on County Road 48, west of Southwest 41st Terrace when for an unknown reason he crossed the centerline of the road entering the eastbound lane, colliding nearly head on with a sedan going east.

After the crash, troopers said the pickup truck spun until it came to rest on the north shoulder of the road and the sedan stopped on the south shoulder of the road.

The driver of the sedan, an 18-year-old woman from Center Hill, died at the scene of the crash, according to the report. The 31-year-old driver, of Yalaha, suffered minor injuries. Neither driver had on their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.