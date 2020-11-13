Florida reports nearly 7,000 new coronavirus cases as surge continues across US

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Health experts are projecting that thousands more people in Florida could die from the coronavirus in the coming months.

Dr. Ali Mokdad with the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation has projected that more than 23,000 Floridians could die due to COVID-19 by March 1.

The doctor added that if 95% of Floridians wore a mask and followed CDC guidelines, the number could drop down to just over 20,000.

[TRENDING: Disney World increasing capacity | 250,000 space fans to drive near Cape for launch | Meteor shower coming soon]

There is some good news coming out of the health industry, though, as doctors and scientists near the end of their coronavirus vaccine trials.

Leaders in Orange County are making plans and arrangements for how the shots will be administered when the time comes.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said Thursday that the county purchased a refrigerator, freezer and ultra-cold freezer for $67,000 that will be used to store 150,000 doses of the vaccines until they’re ready to be used.

Officials said certain populations, including first responders, health care workers and long-term care facility residents who are more at risk for contracting the deadly respiratory virus, will likely receive their dose or doses before the general public does.

[READ MORE: How Orange County is preparing for COVID-19 vaccine distribution]

Below is information provided by the Florida Department of Health for Friday, Nov. 13.

Cases

The Florida Department of Health reported 6,933 new cases on Friday, bringing the state’s overall total to 870,552 cases since March.

Deaths

The Florida Department of Health on Friday reported 74 people have recently died from COVID-19. As of Friday’s coronavirus report, a total of 17,659 deaths across the state have been related to the coronavirus, a number that includes 214 non-resident deaths in Florida.

State health officials have always maintained that virus fatalities are often delayed in being reported to the FDOH, with some deaths not reported for a month or more.

Hospitalizations

Currently, there are 3,129 people with the virus hospitalized in Florida as of Friday afternoon, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

The state DOH reported 42 new hospitalizations on Friday.

[READ YESTERDAY’S REPORT: Florida reports 5,600 new COVID-19 cases as country faces new, larger wave]

Below is a breakdown of the coronavirus numbers across the 10-county Central Florida region for Nov. 13:

County Cases New Cases Hospitalizations New Hospitalizations Deaths New Deaths Brevard 13,312 145 1,099 8 407 7 Flagler 2,356 19 176 0 40 0 Lake 9,466 42 767 2 242 1 Marion 11,600 92 1,111 7 362 0 Orange 50,446 311 1,667 10 601 1 Osceola 15,679 124 889 9 227 -2 Polk 24,941 112 2,612 44 647 3 Seminole 11,319 85 779 3 255 0 Sumter 3,140 26 301 0 89 0 Volusia 14,117 131 1,017 3 340 7

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter and go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.