WATCH LIVE: 4 astronauts in orbit prepare to dock at space station Monday

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – After a good night’s sleep for four astronauts -- three NASA and one JAXA --aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon in orbit, the crew will prepare to dock at the International Space Station late Monday.

Dragon Commander NASA astronaut Mike Hopkins said the crew “had a very nice sleep” aboard the spacecraft after launching from Kennedy Space Center Sunday evening.

NASA and SpaceX have continued to stream live views from the space station and the Crew Dragon. Watch live at the top of this story.

Hopkins, along with NASA astronauts Shannon Walker and Victor Glover and Japanese Space Agency astronaut Soichi Nugochi are the second astronauts to ever launch with a private company to the ISS and the second crew to lift off from Florida since 2011. The first return to human spaceflight from Kennedy Space Center happened in May with NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley.

After troubleshooting some issues with propellant heaters that heat the fuel aboard Crew Dragon, the astronauts were able to go to sleep around 1:10 a.m. Monday. The crew began waking up around noon Monday and Hopkins said the sleepover went well.

It’s tradition for astronauts to pick their wake up song in space. According to NASA, this crew woke up to “In the Air Tonight” by Phil Collins. A fitting jam, as the launch and docking is certainly a moment worth waiting for all your life.

The astronauts on what’s known as the Crew-1 mission also have another smaller companion with them in the form of a miniature baby Yoda doll. It’s tradition for astronauts flying in the Russian Soyuz spacecraft, and now with SpaceX’s Dragon, to bring a small soft toy with them as an infallible indicator of weightlessness. When the spacecraft reaches orbit, the toy floats in the cabin. Baby Yoda from Disney’s “Star Wars” spinoff show “The Mandalorian” could be seen floating about the cabin Sunday night before the astronauts caught some shut eye.

The astronauts have a long day ahead. Along the way to the ISS, the astronauts will three meals. Keeping things simple the Dragon is stocked with MREs, or meals ready to eat.

After a few burns, to keep the spacecraft on track, there are more milestones to complete before Dragon arrives at the station.

Dragon is set to dock at the ISS around 11 p.m. Monday.

Check back for updates throughout the flight and docking.