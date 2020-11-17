Florida teacher at private Christian school accused of paying student for sexual videos

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A teacher at a private Christian school in Orlando is accused of paying a student to send him sexual videos while at school, according to an arrest affidavit from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim told Orange County deputies on Tuesday that his science teacher, 25-year-old Dion Bryant, who works at Winner’s Primary School, had been calling and texting him requesting sexual videos for weeks.

The teacher is accused of pulling the student into the hallway in October and giving his phone number to the boy on a piece of paper and later calling the student from home and requesting he send inappropriate videos.

According to the report, “Bryant told him that he would give him a poor grade in class or hold him back a grade if he didn’t.”

Deputies said Bryant later offered to pay for the videos, offering the boy as much as $140 for one of them.

According to the report, Bryant pulled the boy into the hallway earlier this month and told him to go to the bathroom and record a video then delete it from his phone after sending it to Bryant.

The teacher called several times one weekend and would place the calls as late as 11 p.m., authorities said.

When the victim’s mother noticed the late-night calls from Bryant, she became suspicious and went through her son’s phone, where she found the inappropriate communication between Bryant and the victim, according to the affidavit.

The boy had messages on his phone that included videos of him performing sexual acts, according to an arrest affidavit.

Deputies arrived at Bryant’s workplace and asked the principal to call him into the office to be interviewed.

Bryant was arrested and faces multiple charges, including a sex offense against a student by an authority figure, use of a child in a sexual performance and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

News 6 has reached out to school officials for a statement regarding Bryant’s arrest and employment status and is still waiting for a response.