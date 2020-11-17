Man accused of exposing himself to girl near Palm Bay middle school, police say

PALM BAY, Fla. – Palm Bay police say they have identified and arrested the man accused of inappropriately exposing himself to a girl near Southwest Middle School.

Rafael Andres Ramos-Rodriguez was booked into the Brevard County Jail Tuesday.

Detectives say the 31-year-old approached the victim along Eldron Boulevard Friday in a black SUV. Ramos-Rodriguez asked the girl if she wanted to get into the car while exposing himself to her, according to a Palm Bay Police Department release.

Ramos-Rodriguez is now facing a charge of lewd exhibition on a victim younger than 18 years old.