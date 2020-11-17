Missing mom Michelle Parker vanished 9 years ago

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando mother Michelle Parker disappeared nine years ago Tuesday after appearing on a reality TV show, and she is still missing.

Parker, then 33, was last seen on Nov. 17, 2011, after an episode of “The People’s Court” aired. The show featured her and her ex-fiance, Dale Smith Jr., in a dispute over a missing engagement ring.

Parker was last seen dropping off her two youngest children at Smith’s home.

Parker’s SUV was found the next day, but she has not been found.

Records show Smith as the only person of interest in the case, but he has never been charged.

Since her disappearance, several searches have been performed in retention ponds and other areas in Orange and Brevard counties.

Parker’s family and the Orlando Police Department are scheduled to discuss the case later Tuesday.

Anyone with information concerning Parker’s whereabouts is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.