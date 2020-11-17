New report shows Orange County bars disregarding COVID-19 precautions amid increasing cases

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Dancing with no social distancing. Unmasked bartenders taking shots. Long lines of crowds trying to get into bars and clubs. Pictures and videos sent in to Orange County’s Covid Complaint system all depicted these scenes, leading the county’s strike teams to surprise bars this weekend.

According to a newly released report Tuesday, Orange County detailed the violations at 11 bars and clubs, including three near UCF and eight in downtown Orlando.

The strike teams visit businesses and look for things like social distancing measures, the enforcement of mask-wearing and increased sanitization. According to Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, not many of those guidelines were being followed at any of the bars visited on Friday Saturday and Sunday.

“It was a deliberate decision that our compliance teams made to put a focus on some of the bars in the downtown area and that is primarily because of consumer complaints,” Mayor Deming said Tuesday. “They have community corporate responsibility to be part of the solution in keeping the number down in our community and not being the problem.”

The details of the report show the majority of the bars were not social distancing, had unmasked patrons and some not stocked with proper disinfectant or signage -- all in violation of Orange County’s Emergency Order signed on June 24.

Following this weekend, the mayor said the county is looking to see if they can use their local authority to enforce fines or penalties on bars who will continuously not comply.

“That one component that I had mentioned that we had not moved forward with and that’s to assess a penalty on businesses who are non compliant,” Demings said. “We are going to be going back and visiting those businesses and hopefully when we go back to revisit them they will be more compliant.”

However, according the mayor, local governments are restricted to what they can do because of Florida governor’s executive order.

“We have very little that we can do at the local level at this point, there is a possibility that we can enact some type of penalty on a business but we really don’t want to do that,” Demings said.

According to the County Attorney, "'The Governor’s Emergency Executive Order 20-244 preempts the County from adopting a COVID-19 emergency ordinance that “prevent[s] any individual from working or operating a business.' The Governor’s Order also prohibits the County from adopting a COVID-19 emergency order that limits a restaurant to less than 50% of its indoor capacity; restaurant capacity can be limited to less than 100% of its indoor capacity, but such limitation requires the County to quantify the economic impact and explain why the limitation is necessary for public health in the emergency order. Finally, the Governor’s Order ‘suspends the collection of fines and penalties associated with COVID-19 enforced upon individuals.’

All of these are potential limitations that the County has to consider when drafting any future curfew or capacity related orders."

The Knight’s Pub near UCF and Saddleup were both on the list of bars found to be violating COVID-19 safety guidelines.

On Tuesday, the managing partner of those clubs Michael D’Esposito sent a statement to News 6.

"At this time there is so many mixed messages and contradictions to what is to be understood that how is anyone suppose to move forward. If leaders want change then take action by calling a meeting for all of us to sit in a room and discuss. I’ll gladly gather all the owners of the venues on their ‘list’ and any others to join.

There’s two sides to every story, the right thing to do for the county and city to sit in a room with these venues (which happen to be some of the most popular in Orlando) and help work together towards a positive change. Not to threaten or continue to slander, but to come together in these times so their can be progression.

I’ve been pleading for that publicly since June, hopefully others can see that’s how change happens is by the meeting of minds."

Below is a breakdown of the bars visited by the strike teams and what they found: