UCF vs. Cincinnati: How to watch, stream, listen

ORLANDO, Fla. – The University of Central Florida Knights will play in the team’s biggest game of the season against Cincinnati at the Bounce House at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

What channel is the game on? ESPN

How can you listen to the game? 740 AM

How to stream the game? ESPN.com

Which team is favored to win the game? Cincinnati is a 5.5-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? The total is set at 63.5

Who are the announcers for the game? Mark Jones, Dusty Dvoracek, Quint Kessenich

UCF is unranked and is 5-2 while Cincinnati sits as the No. 7 team in the country at 7-0.

The Knights are currently on a three-game winning streak.

Cincy trails the series 3-2, but the Bearcats defeated UCF 27-24 the last time the teams played against each other.

UCF leads the nation in yards per game.

The team averages 619 yards of offense a game.

Stats leaders for Central Florida:

• Dillon Gabriel has thrown for 2,774 yards, 23 touchdowns, and two interceptions

• Otis Anderson has rushed for 563 yards and 4 touchdowns

• Marlon Williams has caught 63 passes for 942 yards and 8 touchdowns

Stats leaders for Cincinnati:

• Desmond Ridder has thrown for 1,483 yards for 14 touchdowns and 6 interceptions

• Gerrid Doaks has rushed for 563 yards and 7 touchdowns

• Jayshon Jackson has caught 18 passes for 266 yards and 1 touchdown