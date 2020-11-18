73ºF

1 injured in 2-alarm fire at Orange County condos

Fire reported at Colonial Landings

UNION PARK, Fla. – At least one person was injured Wednesday morning in a two-alarm fire at an Orange County condo complex, officials said.

The fire was reported around 8:15 a.m. at Colonial Landings on Grenwich Avenue near Colonial Drive and Econ Trail in Union Park.

Orange County Fire Rescue said the fire has been contained and one person was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center.

No other details, including the possible cause of the fire, have been released.

A fire breaks out in Orange County.
