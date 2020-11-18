Orange County schools adjust meal distribution for Thanksgiving break

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Public Schools is adjusting its free meal distribution on account of the Thanksgiving holiday.

As the district prepares for Thanksgiving break, it has organized for meals to be distributed on Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Students will receive multiple days of meals, including fresh and shelf-stable produce, breakfast, snack meal kits and milk, according to the district.

“Children will be out of school during the holidays and we want to ensure they have access to nutritious food. Currently, meals are distributed every Monday and parents have expressed their gratitude for their child’s favorite meals,” Lora Gilbert, senior director of the OCPS Food and Nutrition Services program said in a news release.

The district says neighborhood volunteers, PTSA’s, non-profits, city, community or church programs sponsoring children’s activities may also pick up meals for delivery to children.

Holiday meal distribution sites include: