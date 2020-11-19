2 accused of St. Cloud home invasion, beating victim, deputies say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Two men have been arrested after Osceola County detectives say they identified them as the culprits behind a Nov. 9 armed home invasion.

According to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to home on Disston Road in St. Cloud. The 64-year-old victim said he was met at the front door by two armed men who forced their way inside. Deputies say one of the men hit the victim in the face and held him at gunpoint.

Kevin Serrano and Hector Melendez-Figueroa

Members from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office Robbery Unit later identified Kevin Serrano and Hector Melendez-Figueroa as the two men accused in the home invasion. Both men were arrested on Nov. 14 and booked into the Osceola County Jail.

Serrano and Melendez-Figueroa were ordered held without bail on Armed Robbery home invasion and aggravated battery charges.