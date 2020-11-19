Expedition 64 Crew holds briefing on ISS

Published: November 19, 2020, 9:40 am Updated: November 19, 2020, 10:24 am

Astronauts living on the International Space Station are expected to hold a video conference Thursday.

NASA astronauts Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker, along with Japanese Space Agency astronaut Soichi Noguchi recently boarded a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with a Dragon spacecraft and blasted off from Kennedy Space Center.

The international crew of astronauts is days into their six month long journey onboard the space station. The launch marks SpaceX’s second astronaut mission for NASA.

The Dragon capsule pulled up and docked at the International Space Station late Monday night, following a 27-hour, completely automated flight from Florida.

This is the first time Elon Musk’s company delivered a crew for a full six-month stay.