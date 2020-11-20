State-run COVID-19 testing site in Volusia County extended through January

NEW SMYRNA, Fla. – One state-run testing site in Volusia County will be extended to January 2021, officials said.

The site, which was originally scheduled to close at the end of November, will continue through Jan. 31.

The site is located at the City Gym at 1000 Live Oak St. in New Smyrna Beach. The test site offers both self-swab rapid antigen and PCR testing and operates from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Results for rapid testing at the site are expected within 15 minutes.

“We’re just so thankful for the coordination and support from both the Florida Division of Emergency Management and the City of New Smyrna Beach,” Emergency Management Director Jim Judge said. “The site is easy to navigate and results are being delivered quickly, which makes for a positive user experience. And we can tell by the number of tests administered that the site is effective and being utilized by our residents.”

According to a news release, the site will close Nov. 26-27 for the Thanksgiving holiday, Dec. 24-25 for the Christmas holiday and Jan. 1 for New Year’s Day.

Officials with the site say appointments are not required, but can be made to facilitate a faster experience. To schedule an appointment, click or tap here.

“Both PCR and rapid testing are self-swab nasal tests and, while slightly uncomfortable, are not painful,” officials added. “The swab is placed in the nostril, not the back of the nasal passage as in other tests.”