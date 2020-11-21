Florida State football game against Clemson postponed
Medical personnel were unable to agree
Saturday’s Florida State football game against Clemson has been postponed.
The game was originally scheduled to be played Saturday at noon.
According to the ACC, the postponement followed Saturday morning’s game conference call. Medical personnel from each team were unable to mutually agree on moving forward with the game.
