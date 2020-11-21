72ºF

Local News

Florida State football game against Clemson postponed

Medical personnel were unable to agree

Thomas Metevia, Digital Content Producer, Orlando

Tags: Sports, Florida State University, Football, FSU
FSU having their first official day of fall practice
FSU having their first official day of fall practice

Saturday’s Florida State football game against Clemson has been postponed.

The game was originally scheduled to be played Saturday at noon.

According to the ACC, the postponement followed Saturday morning’s game conference call. Medical personnel from each team were unable to mutually agree on moving forward with the game.

Stay with News 6 for updates

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: