Will it be nice enough to eat outside in Central Florida on Thanksgiving?

ORLANDO, Fla. – As we head into the holiday, all advice points to eating Thanksgiving dinner outside if you can amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of course, that will depend a great deal on what kind of weather we have in Central Florida.

The forecast for Thanksgiving 2020 is coming into focus.

The sun will rise on at 6:57 a.m. on Thursday

We will have 10 hours and 31 minutes of daylight to celebrate the holiday before the sunsets at 5:28 P.M.

The temperatures next week will be just a little above the norm. We usually have a high of 77 by the end of November. This Thursday the forecast high is set

at 81 degrees in Orlando.

Wind, which has been wild this week, will die out and we should have more of a gentle 5 to 10 mph wind.

Is there a chance of rain? Well, right now it appears that most of next week will be rain free. After we make it past this Sunday we should stay dry Monday thru Thursday with our next chance of rain looming by Black Friday.