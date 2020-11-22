Florida Department of Health reports more than 8,000 new coronavirus cases

Below is information provided by the Florida Department of Health for Saturday, Nov. 21.
Cases
The Florida Department of Health reported 8,410 new cases on Saturday, bringing the state’s overall total to 931,828 cases since March.
Deaths
The Florida Department of Health on Saturday reported 42 people have recently died from COVID-19. As of Saturday’s coronavirus report, a total of 18,152 deaths across the state have been related to the coronavirus, a number that includes 222 non-resident deaths in Florida.
State health officials have always maintained that virus fatalities are often delayed in being reported to the FDOH, with some deaths not reported for a month or more.
Hospitalizations
Currently, there are 3,613 people with the virus hospitalized in Florida, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration. In total, 53,266 people have been hospitalized in Florida after complications from the corobavirus.
Positivity Rate
The percent of positive results ranged from 6.32% to 10.02% over the past two weeks and was 6.79% Friday.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Hospitalization
|Total Deaths
|Brevard
|14,464
|1,152
|424
|Flagler
|2,531
|184
|41
|Lake
|10,012
|800
|244
|Marion
|12,341
|1,147
|374
|Osceola
|16,989
|921
|235
|Orange
|54,341
|1,741
|625
|Polk
|26,253
|2,748
|660
|Seminole
|12,075
|801
|266
|Sumter
|3,279
|312
|92
|Volusia
|14,952
|1,055
|354
