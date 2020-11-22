76ºF

Florida Department of Health reports more than 8,000 new coronavirus cases

Florida slowly approaches the 1 million case mark

Thomas Metevia, Digital Content Producer, Orlando

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. | Illustration by Henry Keller
Below is information provided by the Florida Department of Health for Saturday, Nov. 21.

Cases

The Florida Department of Health reported 8,410 new cases on Saturday, bringing the state’s overall total to 931,828 cases since March.

Deaths

The Florida Department of Health on Saturday reported 42 people have recently died from COVID-19. As of Saturday’s coronavirus report, a total of 18,152 deaths across the state have been related to the coronavirus, a number that includes 222 non-resident deaths in Florida.

State health officials have always maintained that virus fatalities are often delayed in being reported to the FDOH, with some deaths not reported for a month or more.

Hospitalizations

Currently, there are 3,613 people with the virus hospitalized in Florida, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration. In total, 53,266 people have been hospitalized in Florida after complications from the corobavirus.

Positivity Rate

The percent of positive results ranged from 6.32% to 10.02% over the past two weeks and was 6.79% Friday.

CountyTotal CasesTotal HospitalizationTotal Deaths
Brevard14,4641,152424
Flagler2,53118441
Lake10,012800244
Marion12,3411,147374
Osceola16,989921235
Orange54,3411,741625
Polk26,2532,748660
Seminole12,075801266
Sumter3,27931292
Volusia14,9521,055354

