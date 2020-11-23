Coronavirus: Disney Cruise Line suspends all departures through end of January 2021

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hours after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned “all people” should avoid cruises during the coronavirus pandemic, Disney announced Monday it’s suspending dozens of more departures.

Disney said as it continues to refine its protocols for eventual return to service, it has decided to cancel all sailings through the end of January 2021 with a few trips canceled into February.

Disney’s latest travel alert comes as the CDC raised its warning up from level three to level four on Monday, which carries a very high level of risk for getting coronavirus. The agency’s guidance comes after the CDC lifted its months-long ban on cruise ships operating in and out of U.S. ports at the end of last month.

[TRENDING: Another vaccine ‘highly effective’ | Man wrestles gator to save dog | Box installed at fire station for abandoned babies]

“Our team at Disney Cruise Line remains focused on the health and well-being of our Guests and team members. We continue to carefully review the guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and are working toward resuming operations,” a Disney spokesperson said in a news release.

Additional sailings are canceled for the Disney Magic, Disney Wonder and Disney Dream through February 1 and the Disney Fantasy through February 6.

News 6 theme park expert Landon Reynold’s tweeted a list of impacted sailings. Click here to see the full list.

All new: 🚢Disney Cruise Line extends suspension of all departures through Jan. 31, 2021 @DisneyCruise | Here are the dates impacted. pic.twitter.com/qxDCOXTaSh — Landon McReynolds (@LandonMc07) November 23, 2020

The company said guests booked on affected sailings who have paid their reservation in full will be offered the choice of a cruise credit to be used for a future sailing or a full refund. Guests who have not paid their reservations in full will automatically receive a refund of what they have paid so far. Affected guests and travel agents will receive an email from Disney Cruise Line outlining details and next steps.

Guests who booked their reservations through a travel agent should contact them directly with any questions.

Those who booked directly with Disney Cruise Line and have questions after receiving their email should call 866-325-6685 or 407-566-7797.