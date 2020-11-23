Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 11/23/20

This week’s recipes from CookingBride.com.
MONDAY
Sweet Potato Tart with Marshmallow Meringue
Ingredients
Graham Cracker Crust:
- 1 ¼ cups ginger snap cookies crushed
- 1 ¼ cups graham crackers crushed
- 6 tablespoons unsalted Minerva Dairy butter melted
Sweet Potato Filling:
- 2 medium cooked sweet potatoes mashed (about 2 cups)
- ½ cup unsalted Minerva Dairy butter softened
- ½ cup whole milk
- 2 large eggs
- ¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg
- ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 cup granulated white sugar
- ½ cup light brown sugar
- 2 tablespoons flour
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
Marshmallow Crème Meringue:
- 3 egg whites room temperature
- ¼ teaspoon cream of tartar
- 1/8 teaspoon salt
- ¼ cup white granulated sugar
- 1 7 ounce jar marshmallow crème
Instructions
For the crust:
- Preheat oven to 325 degrees.
- In a medium bowl, combine crushed cookies and graham crackers. Add butter and mix to combine. Crumbs should form a ball when squeezed in the palm of your hand. If not, add additional melted butter one tablespoon at a time until you reach desired consistency.
- Press crumbs into the bottom and up the sides of one 9-inch fluted tart pan or six 4.75-inch mini fluted tart pans. Bake for 15 minutes or until crust is set. Remove crust from the oven and allow to cool.
For the sweet potato filling:
- Combine mashed sweet potatoes and butter in a large mixing bowl. Mix at medium speed until blended.
- Pour in the milk.
- Add the eggs, one at a time.
- Add the nutmeg, cinnamon, vanilla, sugars, flour, and lemon juice.
- Pour mixture into the cooled crust. Bake at 325 degrees for 45 minutes to one hour until the center is set and no longer wobbly.
For the marshmallow meringue:
- While tart is baking, beat the egg whites, cream of tartar, salt and sugar at medium high speed using an electric mixer. Beat until soft peaks form.
- Gradually add the marshmallow crème. Continue to beat until stiff peaks form.
- Spread or pipe meringue over the tart, making sure to seal edges. Bake at 325 degrees for 15 minutes until the meringue is golden.
TUESDAY
Champagne & Strawberry Cheesecake
Ingredients
- 1 cup Champagne or other sparkling wine
- 2 cups chocolate graham cracker crumbs about 14 whole crackers
- 2 cups sugar divided
- 1/2 cup butter melted
- 1 cup sliced fresh strawberries
- 3 8 ounce packages cream cheese, softened
- 1/2 cup sweetened condensed milk
- 2 tablespoons cornstarch
- 2 eggs lightly beaten
- 2 egg yolks
For topping:
- 20 fresh strawberries hulled
- 1/3 cup milk chocolate chips
- 1 teaspoon shortening divided
- 1/3 cup white baking chips
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 325 degrees.
- Bring Champagne or sparkling wine to a boil in a small saucepan over medium high heat. Reduce heat to a simmer and continue to cook until liquid is reduced to 1/4 cup, approximately 8 minutes. Remove from heat and allow to cool.
- In a separate bowl, combine cracker crumbs, 1/2 cup sugar and butter. Press onto the bottom and up the sides of a greased 9-in. springform pan. Spread sliced strawberries over the bottom.
- In a large mixing bowl, beat cream cheese and remaining sugar until smooth. Add condensed milk, cornstarch and Champagne. Add eggs and egg yolks. Beat on low until combined. Pour mixture over strawberries.
- Wrap the outside of the springform pan in aluminum foil. Place pan on a baking sheet with sides or in a roasting pan. Place the pan on the center rack of the oven. Fill the outer pan with about 1/2-inch of hot water. Close the oven and bake for 1 hour to 1 hour and 15 minutes, or until and instant read thermometer inserted near the center of the cheesecake reads 165 degrees.
- Turn off the oven, but do not remove the cheese cake. Crack the oven door and allow the cheese cake to cool in the warm oven for 1 hour. Afterwards, remove the cheesecake, carefully run a knife account the edge of the pan, cover, and place in the refrigerator overnight.
- Remove sides of springform pan. Slice remaining strawberries arrange them over top of the cheesecake.
- In a microwave or double boiler, melt white chocolate chips and 1/2 teaspoon shortening. Stir until smooth then drizzle over strawberries. Repeat melting and drizzling with milk chocolate chips and remaining shortening.
WEDNESDAY
Snickers Candy Bar Chocolate Cobbler
Ingredients
- 15 snack size Snickers Bars cut in half
- ⅔ cup heavy whipping cream
- ½ cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
- 1 stick unsalted butter
- 1 cup sugar
- 3/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 3/4 cup milk
- 1/8 teaspoon of salt
Instructions
- In a medium saucepan over low heat, combine the Snickers bars, cream and semi-sweet chocolate chips (I like to use a double boiler just to make sure my sauce doesn’t burn or scorch).
- Simmer the sauce slowly until the chocolate and candy bars are melted and the sauce is smooth.
- In the meantime, preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Place butter in an 8 x 8 baking dish. Place butter in the oven and allow to melt, about 5-7 minutes.
- In a separate bowl, blend remaining sugar, flour, baking powder, milk, and salt. Pour mixture over the melted butter. DO NOT STIR!
- Pour Snickers sauce over the flour. Again, DO NOT STIR!
- Bake for 1 hour or until crust has risen to the top and is golden brown.
FRIDAY
Ingredients
Crust:
- 1-1/2 sleeves cinnamon graham crackers
- 1/2 cup chopped pecans
- 1 tablespoon sugar
- 6 tablespoons unsalted butter melted
Filling:
- 2 cups heavy cream
- 2 14 oz. cans sweetened condensed milk
- 4 tablespoons Kahlúa
- 4 tablespoons brandy
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- Shaved chocolate for garnish, optional
Instructions
For crust:
- Process graham crackers, pecans, and sugar in a food processor until it becomes fine crumbs.
- Combine crumbs with melted butter. Press mixture into the bottom and up the sides or a 12-inch springform pan.
Filling:
- Using an electric mixer, beat cream at medium speed until stiff peaks form.
- In a separate bowl, combine condensed milk, Kahlúa, brandy, and vanilla.
- Carefully fold in whipped cream. Make sure the whipped cream is well-incorporated before pouring the mixture into the graham cracker crust.
- Place pie in the freezer and freeze for at least 24 hours.
- Garnish with shaved chocolate if desired.