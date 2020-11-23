If you fall into any of these categories, don’t attend Thanksgiving dinner

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – With Thanksgiving just days away, Central Florida leaders are reminding residents once again that not everyone should be celebrating this year.

Alvina Chu, an epidemiology program manager with the Florida Department of Health, said Monday that staying home this year and skipping out on in-person holiday festivities could help keep loved ones safe.

[TRENDING: Another vaccine ‘highly effective’ | Man wrestles gator to save dog | Box installed at fire station for abandoned babies]

That holds true even more so for certain people.

“This may be obvious to state but if you are positive, a known positive right now for COVID-19 infection and you have not been recommended for de-isolation or you’re recommended to stay at home for the length of time that your physician or health care provider or the health department has recommended for you, please do not go to an in-person gathering because you could be at risk for spreading this illness to your loved ones who might be especially vulnerable,” Chu said.

That also applies to anyone experiencing COVID-related symptoms such as a cough or fever and those who have been exposed to a known case or are awaiting test results.

“If you have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 in the last 14 days, this means that you may potentially be incubating the infection and not know it yet. There’s a potential that you might be shedding the virus and be infectious to others, even if you don’t feel sick,” she said.

Speaking alongside Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings and Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, Chu also said those who are at serious risk of developing complications if they contract the respiratory illness should avoid gathering with friends and family from outside their household.

“So if you have a known underlying health condition, please -- I know it’s hard but if you could, please don’t attend an in-person gathering because you may put yourself at risk by exposing yourself to others who may not have been cautious or practicing the good pandemic precautions,” she said.

When coming up with guest lists, hosts should strongly consider not inviting loved ones who have been known to not wear masks or be lackadaisical when it comes to practicing coronavirus safety measures.

“Who you invite matters a little bit, you know, if you have some family members who, you know, don’t practice their good pandemic precautions, then they are at risk because they may be infectious and not know it. So they are out and about and circulating and not protecting themselves or others,” Chu said.

For those who do plan on attending a dinner, she suggested eating outdoors, wearing masks as often as possible, maintaining social distance, avoiding singing and shouting, and cleaning frequently touched surfaces.

“Please don’t let your guard down during these holidays,” she warned.

Demings also urged caution, reminding residents that sitting out on celebrations could ultimately be the safest option.

“When we talk about families, Thanksgiving is one of those family holidays. If you think about it, especially if you have a multi-generational family, you have to be concerned about how you go about exposing or not exposing your family,” he said.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter and go toClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.