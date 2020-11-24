Hundreds line up in Orlando amid coronavirus pandemic for free frozen turkeys

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Pendas Law Firm kicked off its annual Thanksgiving tradition on Tuesday by giving away hundreds of frozen turkeys to families in need.

For the 12th straight year, the firm’s staff was on hand to personally distribute a truckload of turkeys at 625 E. Colonial Drive in Orlando.

The firm also held distribution events at its offices in Miami, Fort Myers, Jacksonville and Tampa.

The owner of the firm, Lou Pendas, said he expects the need to be greater this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ve decided to continue our annual turkey giveaway, with a feeling that the need is now greater than ever. It makes a really big impact for people, and it gives us great joy to give,” Pendas said.

Since first launching in 2009, families in need have been welcomed to receive a free turkey, however, the distribution is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Kevin Blair was one of the first to arrive for the 2020 giveaway.

“It’s hard for me because of my income, and it’s a blessing that I can get in line this year and Pendas can give us a turkey we can cook for Thanksgiving,” Blair said.

Due to the pandemic, the firm said social distancing measures were required. Hand sanitizer and masks were also offered to those who lined up.

The giveaway was scheduled to run until 10:30 a.m. or until supplies run out.