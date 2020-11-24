Strawberry picking season starting in Central Florida

It’s that time of year again in Central Florida for fresh strawberries.

One local farm is ready to open up to guests to stop by and pick their own fresh berries.

A post on Oak Haven Farms & Winery’s Facebook page announced that its 2020-2021 strawberry picking season opens Saturday, Nov. 28.

There is a limited supply of berries to pick, so the farm said to come early as gates open at 9 a.m. until they are all picked.

Once you’re done picking berries, Oak Haven wine will be available for tasting and purchase.

The farm also posted that it is in need of staff to work the field and in the kitchen. If you’re interested in applying, stop by Saturday at 3 p.m. to apply. Just ask for Karen, the post said.

