Teens wanted in Polk County armed robbery, homicide

POINCIANA, Fla. – Polk County deputies are searching for two teens wanted in connection with a fatal drug-related shooting, according to a news release.

Deputies said Tarmetris Daniel Mack, 18, and Alfred Higgs, Jr., 17, both from the Kissimmee-Poinciana area, robbed and fatally shot a Poinciana man Monday at the 7-Eleven convenience store at 398 Marigold Ave. in Poinciana, where the victim met the pair to sell them a bag of marijuana.

[PREVIOUS: ‘They ripped him off and shot him:’ Man killed in drug-related homicide, Polk County deputies say]

Video from outside the convenience store shows that during the transaction, the suspects robbed the victim, which led to an exchange of gunfire between them, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

[TRENDING: Hundreds line up for free turkeys | COVID-19 vaccine FAQs | 11 things to be thankful for during pandemic]

The victim, whose name has not been released, died from the gunfire, deputies said, while Mack and Higgs Jr. fled westbound on Walnut Street.

Deputies are asking for the public’s help locating the teens, who both have warrants for armed robbery and first-degree murder in Polk County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Mack is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 170 pounds, according to the suspect description provided by deputies. Higgs is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. The pair may be driving Mack’s 2016 blue Chevrolet Malibu with Florida tag PVZB39, which can be seen in the video above.

According to the sheriff’s office, Higgs’ criminal history includes seven felonies and six misdemeanors in Homestead, Osceola and Polk, including carrying a concealed weapon, vehicle theft, trespassing, criminal mischief, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

Deputies said both suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the teens’ whereabouts is asked to call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200. Anonymous tips can be called in to 1-800-226-8477.