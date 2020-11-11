Man initially thought to be shooting victim charged with murder in Melbourne shooting

MELBOURNE, Fla. – The man who authorities initially thought was one of three victims in an October shooting at Melbourne business was booked into the Brevard County Jail Saturday charged with murder and attempted murder.

Melbourne police responded to Lizzy’s restaurant 12:30 a.m. at Lizzy’s restaurant at 1301 E. University Boulevard at 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 15 where they found two victims, 34-year-old Jamie Francis Wright and 38-year-old Theron Ishmael Andre Wright. Jamie Wright later died and Theron Wright was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said the suspect, 40-year-old Latavious Shant Johnson, was shot by Theron Wright during a struggle when the victim tried to defend himself. Johnson then fled in an awaiting SUV and was driven to the hospital by the vehicle’s occupants. Investigators are still trying to identify the people who were waiting in the SUV.

On the day of the shooting, Melbourne police Commander Heath Sanders said two of the victims were shot inside the restaurant and the other was shot outside the business because investigators originally believed Johnson was a third victim in the shooting. Evidence contradicted this and investigators determined Johnson arrived at the business and fatally shot Jamie Wright and shot her husband multiple times.

Johnson was released from the hospital on Nov. 7 and transferred to the Brevard County Jail. He is charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.