Wing city: Downtown Sanford filled with butterfly murals for fun photo opps

In need of a new social media profile photo? We have the perfect location for you.

Historic downtown Sanford is now filled with butterfly murals that would make a great backdrop to your next photo session.

The Seminole County town posted a sampling of the murals to its Instagram account and each one has its own unique look.

Downtown Sanford’s website says the murals are a “celebration of creative talent, spirit, and community.”

With more than 50 butterfly murals to choose from, there’s got to be one to fit your style. They will be in place until Nov. 29.

Now that you’re ready to update your social content with a fresh look, scout out your locations using this map below.

For a full list of locations, click here.