Florida police called to GameStop for Black Friday line cutter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was twice called to a GameStop at River City Marketplace for a man accused of disrupting the Black Friday line outside the store, WJXT-TV reported.

According to the first two people in line, who started the queue at 7 a.m. Thursday, the man joined the line about three hours after they arrived and put down a chair and left.

He came back periodically but left again each time, the witnesses said. Once he was gone again, someone else in the line moved his chair.

The next time the man showed up, his family came with him, witnesses said. Then he, three more adults and three kids tried to claim the spot in line where the chair was originally left, they said.

“He wanted a space in the line, but he didn’t want to wait. He got a little aggressive with some folks here, so the police had to be called. He was just asked to leave, he had his kids here with him.” said Josh Lebeque, who was waiting outside the store.

When officers showed up, police asked the man and his family to leave and they complied.

People in line say they were waiting for the Black Friday sale of the new Xbox and PlayStation.