Man in critical condition after shooting in south Orange County

A man is in critical condition after a shooting in south Orange County, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened around 12:35 a.m. on Saturday.

Deputies said the unknown suspect shot the 30-year-old man near the intersection of Jordan Avenue and South Orange Blossom Trail.

Investigators said the victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, he sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Deputies said the suspect left before investigators could get to the scene.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.