Female on motorcycle killed in hit-and-run accident, troopers say

A 37-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run accident that involved a sedan and two motorcycles in Lake County on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Traveling southbound on Jay Street, the sedan was attempting a left turn into a parking lot when the front of the two motorcycles collided with the lest side of the sedan.

The woman was a passenger in one of the motorcycles, troopers said.

Three other motorcyclists suffered serious injuries, troopers said.

The driver of the sedan fled the scene and is facing charges, according to troopers.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of the driver, contact Crimeline or the Florida Highway Patrol at 407-737-2213.