Missing 14-year-old Florida girl found safe

WILDWOOD, Fla. – UPDATE: A missing 14-year-old Sumter County girl has been found safe, according to officials.

ORIGINAL STORY: A missing child alert has been issued for a 14-year-old Sumter County girl.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued the alert for Miryah Perry, of Wildwood, on Monday.

Authorities say Miryah was last seen Sunday near Highway 44 and Morse Boulevard in Wildwood. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said Miryah is considered a runaway.

Miryah is a Black girl with black hair and brown eyes. She’s 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 110 pounds.

Miryah was last seen wearing a gray shirt with pink and purple floral pattern shorts.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 352-769-2621.