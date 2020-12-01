Florida awarded $28 million grant for COVID-19 disaster relief employment

TALLAHASSEE – Florida has been awarded a $28 million federal grant to help those negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic find work, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday in a news release.

The money from the U.S. Department of Labor Disaster Recovery Dislocated Worker Grant will be administered by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity to provide temporary jobs, employment and training services and supportive services.

Floridians who have been dislocated, laid off or have lost work due to the ongoing pandemic as well as those have been unemployed long-term will be eligible for assistance.

Disaster-relief employment includes providing food, medicine and other supplies to those in need; setting up quarantine areas and helping quarantined individuals; working at food distribution centers; and cleaning and sanitizing schools and quarantine areas.

“As our state and local communities continue to recover from the pandemic, I am proud to announce $28 million in additional funding for disaster-relief employment,” DeSantis said in a news release. “I look forward to putting these dollars to use right away to give Floridians in need an opportunity to work.”

The DEO already received $12 million for the Disaster Recovery Dislocated Worker Grant earlier this year.

“The Disaster Recovery Dislocated Worker Grant will help Floridians who have lost jobs by providing employment and training services. With our partners at DEO, the CareerSource Florida network is here to help our neighbors as they rebound and, ultimately, reimagine and rebuild Florida’s economy,” CareerSource Florida President and CEO Michelle Dennard said.

Anyone interested in receiving help through the grant should click here to find their local CareerSource center.