Here’s how to check if you qualify for Florida’s Bright Futures scholarship

The Class of 2020 has until midnight Tuesday to make sure they qualify for Florida’s Bright Futures scholarship.

Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order in September to extend the deadline to qualify for the state’s scholarship to give high school seniors three extra months to take the SAT or ACT.

In the spring, the coronavirus pandemic shut down schools and led to statewide testing cancellations.

Students and parents have until the end of Dec. 1 to make sure the state Office of Student Financial Assistance has all of the credit and test scores necessary to qualify for one of four Bright Future scholarship options.

Families must submit a Student Florida Financial Aid Application to help determine a student’s qualification. Applicants can check on their FFAA form to see if the state has received a student’s test scores.

For more information, or to check the list of qualifications needed to be awarded Bright Futures aid, click here.