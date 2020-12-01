Shootings in Daytona Beach up 76% from last year

Community members in Daytona Beach spoke to the police chief on Monday evening to address recent gun violence.

The group gathered at the Midtown Cultural and Educational Center, wearing facial coverings.

Police Chief Jakari Young said that he needs members of the community to help keep the city safe as well.

“Now you got a chief that’s calling the community because I need your help,” Chief Young told the crowd during the meeting.

Chief Young also said that shootings in Daytona Beach are up 76% from this time last year.

Since Nov. 21, 2020, there have been six reported shootings, resulting in four deaths and another nine injuries.

During the meeting, community members called for more prevention and youth outreach.

Chief Young said all of his officers are now required to walk the streets and build community relationships for 30 minutes of each of their 12-hour shifts.