Woman found on fire dies at Orlando home, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A woman found ablaze died Tuesday morning at an Orlando house in what authorities have deemed a suspicious death.

The fatal fire was reported at 6:46 a.m. in the 300 block of Verbena Drive, near State Road 408 and Semoran Boulevard.

Orlando police officers doused the flames and tended to the woman, who was on fire, officials said. Orlando firefighters then took over rescue efforts, but the woman died at the scene, according to authorities.

Officials said a suspicious death investigation has been launched.

No other details have been released.