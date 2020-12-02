51ºF

Local News

Florida reports nearly 10,000 new COVID-19 cases with vaccine on horizon

Gov. DeSantis says residents of long-term care facilities will be first to receive vaccines

Thomas Metevia, Digital Content Producer, Orlando

Tags: coronavirus, florida, health, COVID-19, trending
FILE - This undated photo provided by the University of Oxford shows of vial of coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University in Oxford, England. AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna have all reported promising results with their vaccines, according to preliminary data, but it could be well into 2021 before they're rolled out on a large scale. (University of Oxford/John Cairns via AP, File)
FILE - This undated photo provided by the University of Oxford shows of vial of coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University in Oxford, England. AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna have all reported promising results with their vaccines, according to preliminary data, but it could be well into 2021 before they're rolled out on a large scale. (University of Oxford/John Cairns via AP, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida on Tuesday joined Texas and California in surpassing 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as Gov. Ron DeSantis vowed not to adopt any further restrictions or impose closures like those enacted in the spring and summer.

While vaccines could arrive as early as this month, officials say it will be spring at the earliest before most people can receive the shots.

[Governor: Florida to get up to 2 million coronavirus vaccines by end of year]

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday on Twitter that the priority for the allocation of the new vaccines should be to residents of long-term care facilities who are “by far the most likely demographic to die with COVID.”

[READ YESTERDAY’S REPORT: Florida surpasses 1 million coronavirus infections with promises of vaccine distribution this month]

At a news conference on Monday, DeSantis said that lockdowns and closures have not worked and vowed not to issue any further restrictions that would hurt the state’s economy. DeSantis ordered school districts to stay open for in-person instruction and require some students to return to the classrooms if they have been falling behind due to virtual instruction.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has also advised to keep children in school but has recommended adopting other measures such as closing bars to keep the community spread low.

Below is a breakdown of Florida’s COVID-19 numbers for Wednesday, Dec. 2.

Cases

The Florida Department of Health reported 9,994 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the state’s overall total to 1,018,160 cases since March.

Deaths

The Florida Department of Health on Wednesday reported 96 people have recently died from COVID-19. As of Wednesday’s coronavirus report, a total of 19,012 deaths across the state have been related to the coronavirus, a number that includes 236 non-resident deaths in Florida.

On Tuesday, the FDOH originally reported 237 non-resident deaths. They have not offered an explanation for Wednesday’s data.

State health officials have always maintained that virus fatalities are often delayed in being reported to the FDOH, with some deaths not reported for a month or more.

Hospitalizations

As of Wednesday afternoon, there are currently 4,248 people with the virus hospitalized in Florida, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

In total, 55,567 people have been hospitalized in Florida after complications from the coronavirus. The state reported 370 new hospitalizations on Wednesday.

Positivity rate

The percent of positive results ranged from 5.12% to 8.49% over the past two weeks and was 9.1% for tests reported Tuesday.

Below is a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 data for the Central Florida region.

CountyCasesNew CasesHospitalizationsNew HospitalizationsDeathsNew Deaths
Brevard15,9532091,212134451
Flagler2,786221941420
Lake10,80966845142583
Marion13,2801041,17883823
Orange59,2183561,79436482
Osceola18,81721996042450
Polk28,1012792,980346902
Seminole13,19412283252793
Sumter3,535323286980
Volusia16,7731401,10110369-1

*Note: The FDOH reported Tuesday there were 370 deaths in Volusia County. Wednesday’s data now reflects 369 deaths.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter and go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: